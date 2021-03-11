Cold Front Ushers In Cooler, Drier Weather For Weeks End

Taste of Spring Recap:

I’ll tell you what, the recent spring-like warmth was just what the doctor ordered. High temperatures the past 3 days eclipsed the 60° mark, with the warmest of this stretch occurring on Tuesday. Unfortunately, what goes up must come down. Especially with us being so close to switching seasons. This morning’s cold frontal passage marked the beginning of a cooler stretch of weather that looks to stick around with us into the upcoming weekend.

Morning Chill:

If you walked out the door this morning and said “wow, it’s a bit chilly out”, I wouldn’t be surprised. A strong cold front was quick to slide through the area this morning, allowing a cooler air-mass to filter in from the northwest. Spots like Galena, Sterling, and Janesville wound up nearly 20° cooler compared to temperatures Wednesday morning. Although the day begins on a chilly note, temperature will still end up above average by this afternoon.

Breezy Thursday:

The same low pressure system that brought us blustery conditions yesterday will be behind the breeze we see today. Winds this time around will be out of the west to start, then shifting to the northwest by the evening hours. They won’t be as strong as Wednesday, but certain gusts could approach 30 mph at times. Dry air filtering in behind this morning’s cold front will help clear out any morning cloud cover, resulting in a mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures will won’t be as warm, but we’ll manage to rebound into the low 50s. A breeze may linger into the beginning of the evening commute, but is expected to simmer down as high pressure nears.

Cooling Down:

High pressure is expected to build across the Upper Midwest early Friday morning, shifting over the Great Lakes by the evening. This will help bring a dry but cooler end to the work week, under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds may be possible from time to time during the afternoon, with highs back in the low 50s. This area of high pressure will also help circulate cooler air into the region from the north, dropping highs as the weekend progresses. Clouds will be more apparent on Sunday as a slow-moving system moves in from the southwest. Chances for light rain return late Sunday, with the possibility of a few wet snowflakes mixing in overnight into Monday morning.