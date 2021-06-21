Cold Front Ushers In Spring-Like Air For the Start of the Work Week

Stormy Father’s Day:

It took a little bit, but mother nature finally answered our prayers by bringing the Stateline some much-needed rainfall. A few places, including Savanna, Rochelle, and Dekalb, were able to receive 1″ to 2″ of rain, most of which fell during the evening hours. Cloudy skies remain following yesterday’s cold frontal passage. However, it’s because of said cold front that we’re going to feel more like spring as we enter the first week of astronomical summer.

Much Cooler Stretch:

This June has been one of the warmest on record, with our “coolest” daily high temperature being 80° back on the 1st. What does that entail? Well, it brings up the fact that we have failed to observe a high below the 80° mark during the month of June. But guess what? This all changes today. The gusty northwest winds that are in place this morning are filtering a MUCH cooler air-mass into the region, one that will help drop highs into the 70s.

Monday kicks off under a mostly cloudy sky, with sunshine filtering through from time to time during the afternoon. As skies continue to clear, and winds slowly ease up, this will bring a perfect opportunity for temperatures to bottom out or rapidly drop overnight into Tuesday morning. For some, a light jacket may be needed as temperatures in our coolest locations fall into the mid to upper 40s. Winds Tuesday more out of the west-southwest, resulting in warmer afternoon highs, but only by a few degrees. Guidance continues to show a few more clouds popping up late in the day, which may lead to the possibility of an isolated sprinkle or shower Tuesday evening or Tuesday night.

A/Cs Back On Vacation:

This cooler air-mass coming in will also spell a break from the recent humidity. Dew points over the next couple of days will fall in the comfortable range, between the upper 40s and low 50s. This means you can put your air conditioning units back on vacation and open up those windows. It won’t be until we enter the second half of the work week that the heat and humidity will slowly creep back in, resulting in our next chance for thunderstorms.