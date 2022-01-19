Cold remains locked in place with active storm pattern

Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the month as an unseasonably cold jet stream pattern remains locked in place. A strong ridge of high pressure up the West Coast, as well as north of Alaska, is helping to dislodge the colder air that has been locked in place well to the north. The ridge out west also helps push the jet stream south from around Hudson Bay, through the Great Lakes and out over the East Coast.

This type of pattern also helps keep a somewhat active storm track in place with several clipper systems quickly moving out of Canada and over the Plains, very close to the Stateline. These are known as ‘clipper’ systems, as they clip parts of the region while moving through. Often times there isn’t much moisture associated with the clippers because the majority of the moisture remains blocked to the south, so they’re not known for bringing significant snowfall. But every once and a while those clippers can bring a decent snowfall as the support from the upper levels outweighs the lack of moisture.

Our pattern does turn a little more active towards the weekend and early next week as a series of clipper systems move across the Plains and Midwest, passing through the Stateline. The first is a cold front that comes through Saturday morning, however the low tied to cold front is a bit further to the north. The next clipper swings through on Sunday, with another coming in on Monday. Each one of those systems has the potential for bringing light accumulating snow. And depending on the amount of snow that could fall, temperatures into next week could also take another tumble with highs potentially only reaching the teens by the middle of the week.