January Recap:

Well folks, the saying “time flies” couldn’t be any truer as January is now in the books. Looking back, 23 days of the month came in above-average, with old man winter finally making his presence known towards the tail end. With an average temperature of 28.9°, January 2023 now ranks as the 12th warmest since records began in 1905.

Chill Remains:

With that being said, welcome to February! The new month does begin with the lingering effects of the Arctic blast that rounded out January. If you heading out the door early, bundle up as temperatures will be sitting on either side of 0°.

Plenty of sunshine and an organized southwest breeze will result in a much warmer afternoon, with most landing in the low to mid 20s. The upward trend in temperatures continues into Thursday as we await the passage of a strong cold front.

Forecast models bring temperatures into the mid to upper 20s before winds take a quick turn to the northwest. This will allow another rapid but brief round of Arctic air to filter in, resulting in a rather bitterly cold end to the work week.

Huge Swing:

By Friday morning, temperatures are expected to drop below 0-degrees once again. Wind chills aim to fall further below zero, landing in a similar range to what was experienced early Tuesday. With that being said, all signs continue to point toward a major warming trend that extends through the weekend and carries on into next week.

In fact, we’ll see a 24° jump between Friday’s high and Saturday’s high. A slim chance for a flurry or two does exist Friday into Saturday. However, a better shot at mixed precipitation will be present Sunday night into Monday. With the amount of warmth heading out way, we may see a bit more rain than snow with this event. It’ll definitely be something to keep an eye on!