It’s been a very cold morning… So cold, in fact, that this is the coldest Rockford has been since March 12th. That was 253 days ago. We hit an overnight low of 8 degrees that night. We were not quite that cold this morning, but we did make it down to 11° overnight.

While we start out the day today with some bitter cold, but we see high temperatures reach the low 30s for the afternoon with quite a bit more sunshine. We hold onto the breeze, but wind chills for the afternoon will be nothing like what we have right now.

It will be cold again tonight, but not nearly as cold as it was this morning. Temperatures tonight will only drop to the upper 20s. But we still hold onto some breezy conditions. Wind chills will likely be in the teens.

Even better weather is coming for tomorrow, as we see the 40s return for the first time in almost a full week. Winds will shift out of the West-Northwest with a weak cold front passing, but no precipitation is expected.

More sunshine comes this week as conditions quiet out significantly for the next few days. We even see high temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year through the middle of the week.

Now we have to talk about this next weather system coming in around the holiday. The jet stream remains very zonal in flow, keeping us under a quiet pattern for the mid-week. But an upper-level trough moves in by the end of the week, this could bring some inclimate weather to the area, including rain and snow chances both being on the table.

There are still many inconsistencies with the models so far, but recent trends have been showing a weaker system and therefore possibly drier conditions than initially thought. This is still something to monitor as many people will be traveling later into the week.

Temperatures moderate and warm to near normal through the middle of the week, but our focus then turns to the late week system that could impact our holiday travel plans. This is something to keep an eye on through the week.