Cold tomorrow, warmer for the weekend

Temperatures today were much warmer than the brutal cold we have been dealing with over the last few days. From yesterday morning to this morning, we were nearly 40 degrees warmer in some locations. This evening is still around 20 degrees warmer than yesterday evening, but look at the change coming. Across the upper midwest is the much colder air on its way to the Stateline this evening. The cold front just passed around 7PM, and temperatures will drop behind it. There are a few flurries possible until about 9PM tonight.

Tonight, temperatures will quickly drop, getting down near 0° for our overnight low. Tomorrow morning will be cold again, with temperatures in the low single digits or below zero.

Wind chills will be even lower, down to -10° or -15° for the area. This is cold enough to cause frostbite in right around 30 minutes. You will definitely want to dress for the weather and dress in layers with the cold we will be dealing with tomorrow. Wind chills do not get warmer than 10° even during the afternoon.

While we do see a lot of sunshine once again tomorrow, it will not help our temperatures very much as we will remain in the teens for the afternoon high.

Looking past the short term cold, we will gradually warm into the weekend and early next week our average for this time of year is right around 30°. and we will slowly get back above average after the cold drop tomorrow. The above average temperatures start off the month of February, but don’t last as temperatures quickly drop back down with a low pressure system coming for the middle of the week.

Speaking of that system, there is still a lot of uncertainty about it as it is nearly a full week away, but the pattern is suggestive of a potentially moderate to strong storm system moving in over the Tuesday-Thursday time period, bringing wintry precipitation with it. As we get closer to the time frame, we will get more certain about precipitation type, storm track, and potential amounts of precipitation. But until then, we will be keeping a close eye on this storm as it develops in the coming week.

Here’s a look at the 7-day forecast, as we see the gradual warming after the cold tomorrow, and then the snow/mix chances for the middle of next week.

For the full forecast, watch the video from the 5PM newscast below: