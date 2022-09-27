Much Cooler Tuesday:

Fall has made it’s presence well-known since the seasonal change last Thursday. In fact, the 90-degree weather we had just a week ago feels like a distant memory because of how chilly it has been. To refresh your memory, Rockford just made it to the 90-degree mark last Tuesday. But take that number, subtract about 32-degrees from it, and you have the high temperature for today.

High pressure remains in control. Which means that bright sunshine, along with a few afternoon clouds, can be expected. While not as strong, winds remain chilly out of the north and northwest, gusting up to 20-25 mph at times during the afternoon. This will bring our high temperatures down a few degrees from Monday, with most landing in the upper 50s.

A mostly clear sky and lighter breeze overnight will further increase the cooling process, landing temperatures in the low 40s for most. However, some low-lying and open areas may wake up in the upper 30s come Wednesday morning. As we’ve been hinting at since the weekend, this brings the possibility for patchy frost to develop. Frost will once again also be possible Thursday morning.

Trending Upward:

Temperatures will once again struggle to climb out of the 50s Wednesday. However, improvements in the temperature department will slowly filter in as we approach the weekend.

With a more southerly to southeasterly tilt in our winds, highs will trend upward into upper 60s by Friday, then to the lower 70s come Saturday. In the rainfall department however, all is quiet as forecast models keep away any chance for rain into early next week.