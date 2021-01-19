Cold Tuesday Morning, Snow Chances Return This Afternoon

Yikes! You’ll definitely want to bundle up or put on a few extra layers before taking that first step out the door this morning. Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures are running about 5° to 10° cooler than Monday morning, with most spots sitting in the teens. However, that doesn’t factor in how the wind is making the air feel. Wind chills early on are registering in the single-digits for a few locations. This cooler start will lead to a cooler afternoon, with snow chances returning for the 6th straight day.

Ahead of today’s disturbance, we may manage to squeeze in a few peeks of sunshine before clouds fill in by mid-day. As of this morning, our disturbance is currently bringing light to moderate snow to portions of the Upper-Midwest. Hi-res models show our first opportunity for flakes to fly around 1-2PM, with the brunt of this disturbance holding off until late afternoon. Snow showers become more frequent, which could lead to a few slick spots, and possibly reduced visibility for the evening commute. Just to be on the safe side, give yourself few extra minutes for the drive home.

Snow chances rapidly fall after 7PM this evening once the disturbance slides to our southeast. Overall, I think much of the Stateline will see from a coating to an inch of snowfall. That might not seem like much, but with how cold it’s been the past few days, road temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick, which could lead to a few icy or slick spots. Otherwise, dry conditions move in behind the departing low. Hi-res models showed skies gradually clearing overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, which will lead to yet another cold start. However, good news is on the horizon for the middle of the work week. A quick moving warm front will bring a brief warm up for Wednesday and Thursday, boosting highs into the low to mid 30s.