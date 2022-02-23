Cold Wednesday:

Tuesday featured a mixed bag of everything thanks to a complex storm system sliding to our south. While yesterday’s headache is behind us, impacts will still be felt during the early stages of Wednesday. Not necessarily with the main roads, but parking lots, sidewalks, bridges, overpasses, side streets and back roads will be most susceptible to icy spots this morning. the backside of Tuesday’s storm, northwesterly winds sent temperatures and wind chills tumbling, making for a bitterly cold start to our Wednesday.

In fact, temperatures are sitting 20-25° colder compared to Tuesday morning. Kids heading back to school, and those heading into work this morning will need to “dress for the weather” before they step out. Despite the potential for mixed sunshine this afternoon, highs will struggle to climb out of the low 20s. With winds remaining out of the northerly direction, wind chills remain in the teens.

Next “Hiccup”:

Clouds are expected to thicken up Thursday ahead of our next chance for wintry precipitation. With a very cold air-mass firmly in place, this upcoming chance will be more than likely in the form of fluffy snow rather than a wintry mix. It won’t be until the late-afternoon/early evening hours in which snow will begins to fall, meaning conditions for much of the day remain dry.

Snow is then likely going to continue for much of the night, lingering into the early stage of Friday. This will likely bring a few headaches for those traveling during Friday’s morning commute. Models have remained consistent over the past few days when it comes to snowfall totals, placing a swath of 1″-3″ across the Stateline. If Rockford picks up more than 1.2″ of snow, this upcoming event would place in the top 5 for highest daily snowfall totals this season.

Yes, you heard me correctly. I said top 5. The highest daily snowfall total observed at the airport this winter was 4.3″ back on New Year’s Day. Cloud cover is expected to linger for much of Friday, with a passing flurry or two possible during the afternoon. Highs look to remain in the 20s for the rest of the work week, climbing into the low 30s for the upcoming weekend.