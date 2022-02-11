After reaching 46° for the afternoon high on Friday, temperatures Saturday morning will be nearly 40 degrees cooler! The warmth is on the way for the middle of the week, but not before a couple more days of cold. Temperatures behind the series of cold fronts that passed on Friday were already dropping through the 20s by 9PM.

With these cold fronts came a chance for some snow showers and flurries through the early part of the overnight. We already had some quick bursts of snow move through Freeport and Beloit earlier, giving a quick dusting on roadways and sidewalks. Chances for those snow flurries will be moved out by around midnight, and temperatures continue dropping further after.

Overall, temperatures will be in the single digits by the early part of tomorrow morning, as the cold air rushes in through the overnight. There will be a few breaks in the clouds, but overall it will remain mostly cloudy and quite breezy through the early part of the day tomorrow.

With the wind staying pretty strong through the morning tomorrow, below zero wind chills will once again be in play for the early part of the morning. This model might have overdone them by a few degrees, but I do think that wind chills right around -10° are not far from likely. Wind chills remain in single digits for the day on Saturday and Sunday.

The day tomorrow will be much colder than it was to kick off the weekend, only reaching the teens for our high. We might get some sunshine for the afternoon, but it won’t help alleviate the chill. Wind chills remain in single digits through the afternoon.

Looking past tomorrow, the weekend remains pretty cold, but warmer temperatures are on the way. Below average temperatures remain through Sunday, but near average temperatures are in store for Monday. And then, significantly above average temperatures come in for Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching nearly 50° for the afternoon high on Wednesday.

The warming is also shown on the 7-Day forecast, highlighting a slight chance for snow tomorrow, and then a weather system moving in for the middle to end of the week, bringing temperatures right back down into the 20s for the weekend.

For the full details on the forecast, watch this video clip from the 5PM newscast.