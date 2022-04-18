Light Snow Ending:

First off, I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Easter/Passover holiday. We begin the work week with a bit of light snow as a weak disturbance slides across the Upper Midwest.

Fortunately for those whose morning routine takes them out the door before sunrise, road temperatures are a bit warm for impacts to occur. However, be mindful of the possibility for a slick or two if traveling over elevated surfaces. Clouds are expected to hang tight for much of Monday. There will still be enough instability in the atmosphere during the afternoon to support the several widely scattered showers. Nothing too significant as much of what passes through will be light in nature.

Cold & Windy PM:

Of course, this unsettled and gloomy forecast wouldn’t be complete without the addition of a gusty afternoon wind. Wind throughout the day will primarily be out of the west-northwest, gusting up to 30-35 mph. This will not only place our high temps back in the low 40s, but wind chills will struggle to make it out of the 20s. In other words, It’ll be best to keep that heavier coat with you. Aside from a leftover snow shower or two, tonight remains dry with low temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Dry Tuesday:

Tuesday is set to begin with some cloud cover. But as an area of high pressure dives into the Upper Midwest, tomorrow morning’s cloud cover will give way to plenty of afternoon sun by mid-day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures remain on the chilly side, topping out in the low 50s.

Mainly due to the wind which looks to remain out of the northwesterly direction. Fortunately, winds on Tuesday won’t nearly be as strong as the wind that will be felt this afternoon. For those looking for warmer temperatures, look no further as all signs point to a big-time warm up by the end of the week and the weekend.