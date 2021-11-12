Cold, Windy, & Snowy for Friday, Next Snow Chance Arrives Late this Weekend

Cold, Snowy Friday:

Thursday morning’s frontal passage marked the beginning of a big change in our weather pattern, one that features colder temperatures and even the chance for us to see some snow. Before we get into today’s snow potential, be sure to dress in extra layers if you are planning to leave early. After a morning that features lows in the 30s, most will fail to eclipse the 40-degree mark this afternoon.

Long story short, it’s going to be cold out there.As this strong area of low pressure sits comfortably to our north over Wisconsin, moisture wrapping around with the cold air will contribute to our first snow chances as early as mid to late morning. Expect these showers to remain light in nature but there will be some heavier bursts at times, especially during the afternoon.

Along with the snow chances, gusty winds will once again be a big part of our forecast. On Thursday, most of the area experienced wind gusts between 35-45 mph. Winds today will not be as strong, but gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible into the afternoon. The combination of the two could lead to a reduction in visibility for those that are traveling out on the roads. Travel-wise, visibility will be the only issue, as our road temperatures are still quite warm from the multi-day 60-degree weather we had early in the week.

Any sticking snow will be limited to grassy surfaces and even that won’t stick around following the conclusion of today’s chances. In terms of accumulations, most will end up with a dusting to as much as an inch. There is the potential for slightly higher accumulations for those that encounter a snow squall or two. While a few snow showers may linger into the evening hours, conditions look to wrap up by well before midnight, leaving us with a mostly cloudy skies for Friday night.

Snow Returns Sunday:

Even after today’s storm system pulls away, guidance does show plenty of cloud cover lingering into our Saturday. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs Saturday afternoon look to remain glued near the 40-degree mark. As we’ve hinted at all week long, the snow that falls today won’t be the only opportunity for us to see some snow. A clipper system sliding in from the Upper Midwest will bring a round of snow showers to the region starting early Sunday morning, lasting into the early afternoon. There is still plenty of uncertainties with Sunday’s system such as the intensity and snowfall accumulations. However, there is still time for this forecast to change, so be sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next 24 hours.