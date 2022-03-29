Temperatures will quickly rise through the night Tuesday, reaching the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon before crashing back down Thursday morning as a strong storm system continues to move across the center of the country Tuesday evening.

Cloud cover will remain in place Tuesday as moisture and warm air continue to surge in from the southwest. The air mass down near the surface, however, is still pretty dry and this will limit any shower activity through early Tuesday evening. As the atmosphere continues to saturate through the night, scattered rain showers are likely to develop after about 9pm/10pm, with heavier rain and elevated thunderstorms possible after Midnight. Any storm activity will remain non-severe, but heavy downpours and small hail are possible for some.

Ongoing severe weather across the Plains Tuesday evening will move east, but weaken as it does so outrunning some of the higher moisture and instability. A warm front stretching from northern Missouri to southern Illinois will lift north Tuesday night, reaching northern Illinois Wednesday morning before lifting north into Wisconsin mid to late morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely throughout the day Wednesday, with a few heavier downpours late morning, afternoon and evening. A strong cold front moving across the area between 6pm and 9pm Wednesday evening will bring temperatures down from the 60s during the afternoon, into the 40s Thursday. Colder air wrapping in on the backside of the low could allow some light snow to mix in from time to time, especially during the morning. Northwest winds gusting to around 40 mph will push wind chills down during the day, bringing overnight lows back into the 20s Thursday night. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side through the end of the week, rising back near average (low 50s) by early next week.