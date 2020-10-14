Colder pattern sets in for the weekend

Strong southerly winds Wednesday will bring high temperatures back into the upper 60s and low 70s for most across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. However, this will likely be our last 70 degree day for a while. A couple of cold fronts coming in Wednesday night and early Thursday morning will push highs down into the 50s for Thursday, and low 50s for Friday.

Precipitation chances will remain low both days, however, we could see a few chilly sprinkles or light showers Friday afternoon as a disturbance passes through southern Wisconsin. Another low pressure system will move through the Midwest Saturday, bumping temperatures back up near 60 degrees (or slightly warmer) for the afternoon. This system will also be followed by another cold front early Sunday morning with temperatures falling once again into Sunday afternoon.

A slightly unsettled weather pattern may linger into early next week which could bring with it a chance for rain showers, chilly rain showers, Sunday into Monday. Depending on how much cold air is in place, or how far south the cold front settles, there is the possibility that a few snowflakes could be mixed in with some of the rain showers early next week. If, however, the front doesn’t fall as far south or lifts a little further north, it would most likely be just a chilly rain that falls into Monday. Either way, it does look like our pattern will remain cooler as we get through mid-October and look towards the end of the month.