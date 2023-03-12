Temperatures through nearly the first two weeks of March have been mostly above average. The last three days, however, have featured quite the cool down. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday failed to reach above 40 degrees. This is a trend that appears to continue at least for the start of the new week.

Skies have been filled with plenty of cloud cover Sunday afternoon. A rather vigorous low-pressure system spinning through southern Wisconsin will continue to move over the southern Great Lakes Sunday night. Rotating around the low have been scattered snow flurries and showers, now moving into the Stateline as of 7pm. We will continue to see the flurries and snow showers through the overnight, as well as throughout the day Monday. Little accumulation is expected, but any steadier snow shower will have an easier time sticking to the surface. This could cause a few slick conditions into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be quite cold for March standards Monday, warming only to the low 30s for the afternoon. A brisk northwest wind will push wind chills into the low teens during the morning, with chills right around 20 degrees for the afternoon! High pressure moving in Tuesday will bring a return of the sunshine but won’t do much for our temperatures, keeping us in the middle to upper 30s for the afternoon. Wind chills Tuesday morning could dip into the single digits!

A quick return of Spring-like warmth will follow Wednesday and Thursday, but it may come with plenty of rain heading into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will then fall back into the 30s by the end of the week and weekend.