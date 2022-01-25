Coldest temperatures so far this Winter expected Wednesday morning

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is once again in effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as dangerously cold wind chills are expected across much of the Midwest and Northern Plains Wednesday morning. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees are possible in some locations throughout the area, meaning frostbite can occur within just 30 minutes.

A strong Arctic high pressure system currently moving through southwest Minnesota will slide closer to northwest Illinois by sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures didn’t warm much Tuesday afternoon, with highs struggling to make it to 10 degrees. It wasn’t quite record cold, but definitely cold enough as the high in Rockford only reached 8 degrees. The record cold high temperature for January 25th is 3 degrees set back in 1972.

Clear skies and relatively light winds are expected Tuesday night sending temperatures tumbling quickly below zero by 6pm/7pm. Northwest winds still be around 10 mph which will push wind chill values during the evening anywhere between 10-20 degree below zero.

The worst of the wind chill temperatures are expected to occur just before sunrise, easing a little by 8am/9am. Wind chills will still remain below zero through the afternoon as southwest winds pick up with high pressure sliding to the east and southeast. Temperatures through much of Wednesday will remain in the single digits, warming slightly by Wednesday night as southwest winds increase.

A cold front passing through the region Thursday will give temperatures a bump near 30 degrees, but will also bring with it a chance for a few light flurries or snow showers. Cold air returns behind the front, but it won’t be as bone-chilling cold as the first half of the week. A pattern change into next week will bring temperatures back up into the low 30s with a chance for some light precipitation, possibly rain, during the afternoon.