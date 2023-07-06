Afternoon highs reached the low 80s for most across the Stateline Thursday after Wednesday’s cold front. Humidity levels also dropped behind the front, leading to a much more comfortable night tonight. Overnight lows will reach down into the mid-50s for most. Skies continue to remain clear, helping our temperatures fall a bit quicker.

Tomorrow brings a very similar afternoon to today. Highs near the 80-degree mark, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable dew points. Clouds begin to move back in by the afternoon and eventually rain showers will follow.

Rain showers and even a few storms move in late Friday evening, with the best chance for a rumble or two of thunder coming overnight.

While we are seeing a break from the humidity now, that will not last very long. Our rain chances Friday night tick up the dew points a little bit, with higher moisture toward the early part of next week.

The rise in humidity comes with a rise in temperatures as well, with highs reaching the mid-80s by Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. Another cold front looks to come in Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing rain and storm chances along with another drop in temperatures for the end of next week.