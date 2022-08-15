Weekend Recap:

If you were sitting there thinking to yourself that the weather from this past weekend had a fall-like feel to it, you thought correct. With clouds hanging over the Stateline, high temperatures were limited to the low 70s both Friday and Sunday.

To put how early this taste of fall is into perspective, we don’t normally see our average highs fall into the low 70s until the end of September. As for the the new work week, it looks like much of it will be spent under this cooler flow regime, leaving high temperatures cooler than average.

Remaining Cool:

Much of this year’s edition of “815 Day” will be spent under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with temps peaking in the upper 70s. Although this does land a few degrees warmer than the highs from Sunday, this will mark the 4th straight day in the 70s. Tuesday also features highs in the upper 70s. However, an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will help bring a little more sunshine into the mix.

Cooling Back Down:

By week’s end, thousands of kids across the Stateline will be back in the classroom. Fortunately, the weather doesn’t look to become overly hot and humid for their return. Guidance keeps the weather dry into the second half of the week, with highs slowly climbing near seasonable-levels. Following a cut-off low late Friday into Saturday, highs will fall back into the upper 70s for the weekend.