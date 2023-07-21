Comfortable Friday:

Mother nature is the REAL MVP, mainly because she brought us spectacular weather this week. Rockford’s highs the last 5 days have been either at or below the average mark for late-July. Humidity levels were at their worst Thursday morning as we awaited the passage of our next cold front. But now with the cold front to our east, Friday’s forecast looks to be every bit as nice as the last 5-day stretch!

Skies will be sun-filled at first, with sunshine mixing with a few clouds during the afternoon. With winds lightly blowing out of the north and northeast, highs will roll back a few degrees, landing in the low 80s. That, along with comfortable humidity will make this afternoon perfect for outdoor activities. Conditions remain quiet overnight under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling back near the 60° mark.

Weekend Outlook:

A vast majority of Saturday and Sunday will be dry. However, with a few weak upper-level disturbances passing over Illinois, a few widely-scattered showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Keyword being scattered, meaning not everyone is going to get in on a chance for rain this weekend. Highs will still end up near or just above average. Humidity-levels will be comfortable to start, but should increase slightly towards the end of the weekend.

Next Week’s Heat:

Our attention then turns to the arrival of possibly the hottest air of the summer next week. Forecast models continue to show the expansive heat dome out west expanding into the Midwest. This is the same heat dome that has brought high temperatures in multiple spots in the southwestern and western portions of the U.S at or above 110°.

Thankfully, we are NOT talking about temperatures getting that extremely hot. But enough hot air will push our way to allow temperatures to peak near 90° on Monday, and then low 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday. Tagging along with the heat will be a rise in humidity, which may allow heat index values to approach or even exceed the 100° mark during this stretch.