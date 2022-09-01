Monthly Recap:

Let’s take a gander at how August shaped up before we dive into the forecast here. Overall, August ended up seasonable temperature-wise. However, it was a historic month in the rainfall department as the 8.88″ that the Rockford Airport observed is now the 7th wettest August on record (since 1905).

As we prepare to jump into not only the month of September but also the meteorological fall season, the topic of discussion won’t be about rainfall or thunderstorm chance. Instead, it’ll be about the summer-like air that filters in ahead of our next frontal passage.

Back to School:

Many across the Rockford area will be walking out the door this morning for their first day of school. Not a bad start to the school year weather-wise as we’re still holding on to some of the comfortable air left behind by the cold front from earlier in the week. Expect a few passing clouds, little patchy fog with temperatures hovering on either side of the 60-degree mark. But once that sun is sitting over the horizon, we’ll see a quick rise in temperatures in the mid-day hours.

Warming Up Quickly:

The same area of high pressure that brought us sun-filled skies the past two days will be sitting to our east this afternoon. This will place the region under southwest flow, resulting in both a climb in temperatures and humidity levels. Under a partly cloudy sky, expect highs to peak in the mid to upper 80s. We look to hold onto some of today’s clouds for tonight, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by sunrise Friday.

Warm End to the Week:

Ahead of our next cold front, the upcoming climb in heat and humidity peaks Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day, with highs peaking in the upper 80s. The chance for a shower or a non-severe storm may become present towards the time football games get underway.

However, a slightly better chance arrives with the actual cold front during the day on Saturday. Highs will fall a few degrees, with most landing in the lower 80s before winds shift to the northeast. Forecast models then show a high pressure system sliding over the Great Lakes late in the weekend and for the beginning of next week. Highs looks to remain in the lower 80s, with partly cloudy skies overhead for Monday and Tuesday.