Comfortable & Sun-Filled 815 Day Ahead, Dry into Next Week

Remaining Comfortable:

With the arrival of Thursday evening’s cold front, a more comfortable and less humid air-mass has taken over for 815 day weekend. In my opinion, Saturday has been a perfect 10 out of 10, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s/low 80s, and dew points for some in the 40s. Guess what? With the same area of high pressure still in control, the weather remains comfortable into the start of next week. At the same time, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin won’t see rain chances again until the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.

Pleasant Saturday Night:

Overnight, this high pressure system will slide to our east, with the center sitting right over the central Great Lakes. Even with the eastward movement, tonight remains very dry under mostly clear skies. When you have little cloud cover and very light surface winds, a process called radiational cooling gets underway, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop. In this case, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s before sunrise Sunday morning. This pleasant start to this year’s edition of 815 day will be a sign for things to come, as the rest of Sunday looks to remain tranquil and comfortable.

815 Day Forecast:

Sunday will be a repeat of today, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s. If you have any plans to celebrate 815 day, it’s always a good reminder to have a bottle of sunscreen with you. The UV index will still be very high in the 8-10 range.

Otherwise, take as much time as you can the next few days to enjoy this lovely break from the extreme heat and humidity. Also, take this time to give your A/C units a break, especially with how hard they’ve been working the past week or so. Humidity levels will remain in the comfortable 50s range through the middle of next week. That’s when we’ll see a slight uptick in dew points along with an uptick in rain chances.