Turning Sunny:

A backdoor cold front sliding through Tuesday was responsible for the brief period of showers that we saw during the mid-day hours. With the front now positioned to our south, rain chances remain slim to none for the remainder of the work week.

On the plus side, clouds are expected to gradually decrease after sunrise this morning, resulting in a sun-filled afternoon. We can also thank Tuesday’s cold front for the comfortable air that settles in. After topping out in the low 80s yesterday, we fall back a few degrees this afternoon, with most peaking in the upper 70s.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Rather chilly for this time of year. Thursday’s forecast features more of the same, just add a few more afternoon clouds and a smidge of displaced wildfire smoke. Fortunately for us, the thicker smoke will remain well to our east.

With a light northeast wind remaining in place, highs will once again top out in the upper 70s. We do see a change in our wind direction come Friday, with winds being more out of the northwest. This, along with a mix of clouds and sunshine, should be enough for our temperatures to peak in the low 80s.

Any Rain On the Way?

This enjoyable stretch seems nice and all, but we are in desperate need of a soaking rainfall. It’s not until late Friday and into the day on Saturday that forecast models bring our next chance for rain. Most seem to pass through in a scattered fashion, with a few showers lingering into Sunday. Temperatures take a tumble come Sunday as cooler air filters in behind a secondary cold front. Highs fall from the low 80s Saturday to the low 70s Sunday!