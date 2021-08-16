Comfortable, Sun-Filled Stretch Continues For Those Heading to Their First Day of School

Back to School:

For many kids across the region, they’re waking up early this morning, getting their supplies packed, and are heading off to school. Which means, it’s time to bring back the Bus-Stop Forecast. For those that are starting the new school year today, the forecast remains quiet.

Since temperatures early on are sitting in the low to mid 50s, you may want to send them out the door with a light jacket or a sweatshirt. Otherwise, they won’t need it by the time they are heading home because the weather we saw over the weekend is set to stick around for the beginning of the work week.

Comfortable Monday:

Thanks to an expansive area of high pressure over the Great Lakes, the rest of our Monday remains dry, with just a few passing clouds expected for the afternoon. Similar to Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs for most will top out in the low 80s, which is quite seasonable for the middle of August. The atmosphere remains dry overnight, with temperatures once again falling into the upper 50s. Tuesday’s pleasant start will give way to a partly sunny and comfortably warm afternoon, with highs slightly warmer in the upper 80s. While there will be a very small uptick in humidity by Tuesday afternoon, there’s no need to be concerned just yet. However, if you don’t turn your A/C units on tomorrow, you likely will be by Wednesday.

Feeling the Humidity:

As more moisture gets pulled into the Stateline, the humidity will be much more noticeable by the middle of the work week. While this uptick in humidity may lead to a slight chance for a passing shower or two Wednesday, our best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will come ahead of a approaching cold front Friday into Saturday.

High temperatures during this stretch will fall short of the 90-degree mark by a degree or two. However, depending on how dry we are, it’s possible we may see a day or two where the thermometer briefly touches the 90-degree mark. It won’t be until after the cold frontal passage Saturday where we’ll see a little relief from the upcoming heat and humidity.