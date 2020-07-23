Comfortable Today, Warm Up Begins Tomorrow

Thanks to a process called radiational cooling, temperatures overnight dropped into the 50s for most. For this process to really do a number on our temperatures, you need mostly clear skies and calm to light winds at the surface.

And that’s exactly what we had last night. It’s been quite a bit since we’ve seen low temperatures in the 50s. The last time Rockford observed a 50° low was almost a month ago back on June 25th. However, Rockford was the only location this morning that posted a low in the 60s. Regardless, it was a refreshing and beautiful start to our day under mostly sunny skies. You really couldn’t ask for a better start to our day in July. Literally my first words out the door this morning were “WOW! This is fantastic!”. Well, I am happy to say, this refreshing start will lead to another comfortable afternoon!

Overall, today remains dry thanks to plenty of dry air aloft in the atmosphere. Our sun-filled morning will give way to a few more clouds by the time we enter the afternoon. Model guidance continues to show a very slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower, especially for areas closer to the lake. Even though the odds of seeing a sprinkle or showers are very slim, don’t be surprised when you see a few rain droplets on the windshield later today. After peaking in the mid-80s yesterday, temperatures will only top out in the low 80s, so slightly below average. In additional to that, the humidity will continue to not be an issue, as dew points this afternoon will remain in the low 60s. That’s why with today’s forecast, I highly recommend you take some time to go outside and take advantage of the beautiful weather.

With today’s forecast being so pleasant, I would also recommend giving the A/C unit a break and open up your windows. But that can’t be said for the upcoming weekend. This weekend, we see the return of your typical summer-like pattern as ridging continues to strengthen over the central U.S. This will place the jet stream north of the region, allowing a very warm and humid air mass to filter in for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the low 90s, with heat indices near the 100° mark. So staying in an air-conditioned room will be essential to keep you safe from the intense heat. Sunday will also provide the best opportunity over the weekend to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, which could also bring some relief. A cold front is expected to pass through Sunday night into Monday, bringing high temperatures back down into the 80s for the start of next week. Thankfully, this next wave of heat is short-lived.