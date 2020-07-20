Comfortable, Tranquil Start to the Week Ahead of Tuesday’s Rain Chances

Yesterday’s cold front really did a number on our temperatures over the last 24 hours. In fact, this morning featured temperatures that were 10° to 20° cooler than early Sunday morning. After ending the weekend on a seasonable note with a high of 85°, expect that comfortable trend to continue into the start of our work week. Temperatures by this afternoon are forecast to climb into the low 80s, ending up a degree or two below average. Now, the question will always be, “Is the humidity going to be an issue? Well I can assure you that it won’t be as high as what we experienced over the weekend, specifically during the day on Saturday. That was just gross. Dew points today will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s, which will make for a comfortable afternoon and evening for outdoor activities.

The weather remains pretty tranquil for today, with sunny skies this morning giving way to a few more clouds by the afternoon and evening. This increase in cloud cover is all thanks to a complex of thunderstorms that is bringing a loud start to the morning in places like Omaha, NE, Topeka, KS and Kansas City, MO. This complex is expected to remain well to our southwest, but it does bring in extra cloud cover throughout the day. You’ll mainly see those wispy high cirrus clouds overhead throughout the day. Most of our daylight hours remain dry, but there is a very slim chance for a scattered shower around sunset. However, the greatest chance for rain does hold off until tomorrow morning.

A low pressure system is expected to track across the Upper Midwest tonight into tomorrow morning. As it does, it’s going to help lift a warm front through the region, allowing a vast amount of moisture to filter into the region. Before the front lifts through, there will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder shortly around or after sunrise. Better chances for more widespread and potentially moderate to heavy rain moves in by mid-to-late-morning. If you are heading out the doorway tomorrow morning, it would definitely be a great idea to have the rain gear on hand, and have it with you throughout the day.

Rain chances do stick around for a good chunk of our day, becoming more scattered by the afternoon in terms of activity. Now, the nature of these storms will be “hit or miss”, meaning some areas may get heavy rain, and some may not. But as far as rainfall totals, most areas should be hovering around a quarter of an inch by the time we enter Wednesday morning. But if you are able to be underneath one of those “hit or miss” thunderstorms, you will likely receive higher totals.

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time for our region. A low-end severe risk resides closer to the surface low in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, and along the lifting warm front to the south. After the cold front comes through by Wednesday morning, conditions will slowly dry out. leaving a mix of clouds and sun for the middle of the week. Highs temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will also top out in the low 80s. It won’t be until this upcoming weekend that we see a chance for temps to once again push into the 90s.