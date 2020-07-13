Comfortable Weather Continues Ahead of Late-Week Warm Up

Believe it or not, Rockford observed a high temperature that was below average yesterday. Why is that important you ask? Well, yesterday’s high of 83° was the first below average high since June 26th. Highs in between this stretch have ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s, making for a very hot stretch of weather for the Stateline. Thankfully, the comfortable stretch of weather that we saw to end the weekend is here to stay for the start of our work week.

Today is going to be a carbon copy of the pleasant weather we saw on Sunday. A sun-filled morning will give way to a few more clouds by the afternoon, but staying relatively quiet as high pressure sits overhead. Although it’s going to feel warm at times, dew points will be in the low 60s for most of our daylight hours. High temperatures will once again top our in the low to mid 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Yesterday, I took advantage of the fabulous weather by mowing the lawn for the first time as a homeowner. Woohoo! But if you have yard work in the planner for today, today’s forecast will feature perfect weather for it. In fact, I highly recommend any outdoor activities today as we continue to get a break from the heat and humidity. Today is going to be the coolest, and most comfortable day of the next 7, as we see the return of that uncomfortable heat and humidity by the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure over the southern plains is going to slide northward by the time we get into the middle of the week. That’s going to start the warming process by the Wednesday-Thursday time frame as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. This will bring an end to the brief break from the heat and humidity.

Towards the end of the work week, the thermometer just keeps rising. A system will help lift a warm front through the region, allowing more warm moist air to filter in from the south.This will allow highs to climb back into the low 90s for the upcoming weekend. Something that we have become very accustomed to so far during the month of July. So far this year, Rockford has observed 15 days with highs in the 90s, almost double what we had at this point last year. And it looks like we’ll be tackling on a few more once the weekend arrives.