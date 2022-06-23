More of the Same:

Wednesday felt a lot more comfortable thanks to the cooler, less humid air filtering in behind Tuesday night’s frontal passage.

High temperatures for most landed in the upper 80s, with the Rockford Airport just touching the 90-degree mark. While that does sound warm, dew points during the afternoon remained in the 50s. So the air didn’t feel nearly as humid as Monday and Tuesday. Now, if you loved yesterday’s weather, you’ll be happy to know that more of the same can be expected for our Thursday.

Thursday starts off with a few clouds, with temps sitting in the low 60s. Similar to yesterday, any clouds that are around after sunrise will give way to plenty of sunshine by the mid-day hours.

With winds still remaining out of the west-northwest, expect highs to climb into the upper 80s, with dew points sitting in the upper 50s. All in all, it will be another perfect afternoon for a walk at the Sinnissippi Bike Path, or to catch up on yard work, or to simply enjoy some ice-cream.

Late-Week Rain Chances:

The same high pressure system that keeps us dry today will shift to the east of the region by Friday morning. This will allow for an increase in not only our temperatures but also our moisture, resulting in a chance for showers Friday night into Saturday.

Until then, our weather remains dry with mixed sunshine expected during the daylight hours. With the change in wind in mind, this will once again allow highs to eclipse the 90-degree mark Friday afternoon. Guidance shows a chance for a few showers in to early Saturday morning, with another chance arising with a cold front Saturday night. This chance could bring the potential for a few storms, some of which could end up on the strong to severe side.

Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed a good chunk of our western counties under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. As of right now, it looks like damaging straight-line winds and large hail will be possible with the stronger updrafts.

Once the cold front slides across the region Saturday night, a much cooler air-mass will filter in for Sunday and the beginning of next week. This will help drop our high temperatures from near 90° on Saturday to the lower 80s. Not only do we cool down, another area of high pressure takes control, bringing the opportunity for more sunshine into early next week.