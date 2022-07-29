We were gifted another beautiful day with very pleasant conditions Friday afternoon, as temperatures only made it up into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Stateline. A nice Northwest breeze due to high pressure helped to keep us calm and clear. That trend continues overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 50s under those clear skies.

Tomorrow, we are a bit warmer than today as winds shift back out of the Southwest, bumping our temperatures up a few degrees to the mid 80s. We hold onto the clear skies and low humidity though, so that is the good news.

We are tracking some changes beyond the comfortable weekend ahead. We remain in the 80s through the weekend, but dew points keep us feeling much more comfortable. Our next chance for rain comes with a weak disturbance and associated cold front Monday. But the heat returns for the middle of the week.

A heat dome builds in next week, even after Monday’s cold front. We will see highs well into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, with dew points into the 70s as well. This could lead to heat index values into the triple digits, with some heat headlines potentially needing to be issued Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat is here to stay, with the new Climate Prediction Center outlook showing fairly high confidence that many locations will continue to see above normal temperatures through the first week of August.

This 7-Day Forecast starts out with comfortable temperatures through the weekend, followed by a chance for rain Monday. Temperatures surge for the middle of the week, reaching the peak Wednesday. The next chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday.