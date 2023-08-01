Above-Average July:

The rainfall from Friday’s thunderstorms brought July’s total up to a whopping 4.32″. Not only does this land 2.4″ more than the entire month of June, but this also brought Rockford’s it’s first above-average month in the rainfall department since March.

Isolated Rain Chances:

August kicks off with a northwest to southeast oriented jet stream. This will still allow numerous weak disturbances to approach the region during the first few days of the month, with the main storm track being to our southwest.

Locally, chances remain isolated. Otherwise, we can expect intervals of clouds and hazy sunshine, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will end up seasonable in the low 60s.

Best Chance This Weekend:

Forecast models hold off our best chance for rain until the late portion of the weekend. With high pressure sliding into the Great Lakes, Saturday will be mainly dry with highs in the low 80s. Behind the departing high, low pressure will swing into Minnesota and Wisconsin, increasing moisture levels. This will bring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.