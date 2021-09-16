Comfortably Warm Thursday, Highs near 90-Degrees over the Weekend

Light Jackets Needed:

The best way to summarize Wednesday’s weather is by saying it was a perfect 10 out of 10. As expected, the day was filled with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure moved overhead, with most of our local airports topping out in the upper 70s.

With the atmosphere remaining very dry overnight, temps early Thursday morning have fallen into the upper 40s and low 50s. Similar to Wednesday morning, you’ll likely want to grab a light jacket and a pair of sunglasses before heading out the door. The forecast remains sun-filled and pleasant, with temperatures gradually warming up as we move into the upcoming weekend.

Comfortably Warm Thursday:

With this area of high pressure now sliding over the Great Lakes, winds moving forward will be more out of a southerly direction. Hence why the Stateline will see a warming trend in the days to come. Sunshine looks to dominate our skies once again, with a decent breeze out of the south-southeast lasting well into the afternoon hours.

This will bring our highs up by a few degrees, with most topping out in the low to mid 80s. The heat doesn’t really start cranking until Friday. With our surface winds being out of the south-southwest, temperatures will make a quick jump into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. A frontal boundary sliding in late in the day will Friday bring one of our few chances for rain over the next 7 days. Clouds look to increase into the afternoon, with a few isolated showers and storms are possible.

Fall Arriving Just in Time?

While it looks like the forecast will remain very summer-like into early next week, models continue to show a strong cold front sliding through during the day on Tuesday. The air-mass behind this frontal passage looks to put summer on vacation mode, dropping our highs from the low 90s on Sunday to the upper 70s by Wednesday. And guess what? This would come just in time for the Fall Equinox, which occurs Wednesday, September 22nd at 2:20PM. As I mentioned yesterday, we still have a week for this scenario to change. But models have been consistent with the timing of this system and the cooler temps that follow!