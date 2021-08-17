Comfortably Warm Tuesday, Warmer & Humid Times Ahead

Comfortably Warm Tuesday:

High pressure remains in control as we now head into Tuesday. This will bring a sun-filled start, with cooler-than-average temperatures in the upper 50s. If you need to, grab a light jacket before heading off to school or work. However, that jacket won’t be necessary by the afternoon. Mixed sunshine, along with a light southeast wind, will help bring temperatures up a notch by a few degrees, with most spots topping out in the mid 80s.

Along with the uptick in heat this afternoon comes a slight uptick in humidity. Dew points this time around are expected to sit in the low 60s, making it feel a bit muggy at times. However, the humidity shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Guidance does slide in a very small chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly to the southeast of the area. But current thinking suggests we’ll stay mainly dry. Skies remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s before sunrise. Wednesday’s warmer start will be a sign for things to come for the rest of the work week, as the heat and humidity will be much more noticeable.

Warmer, Humid Times Ahead:

Wednesday begins on a dry note under mixed sunshine. But with a weak disturbance working through the Stateline during the second half of the day, a brief, light shower or two cannot be entirely ruled out. Southeast winds look to remain dominant, helping temperatures inch closer to the 90° mark by the afternoon.

A similar forecast can be expected for the remainder of the work week, with the humidity becoming a bit more unbearable by Friday afternoon. While still in slight disagreement, models did show our next cold front sliding in sometime near mid-day. This continues to look like our best chance for rain. In my opinion, I think the timing of the front will be key for severe weather potential. However, we still have to see how models trend with the cold front over the next few days.