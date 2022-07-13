Comfy Stretch Continues:

There wasn’t much if anything to complain about weather-wise Tuesday. The sun was shining, the humidity was much more comfortable, and high temperatures peaked in the lower 80s. Well, if you loved all of that, you’ll be happy to know that the next few days feature more of the same!

A “backdoor” cold front (a front that moves in from the north/northeast) has allowed clouds to increase early on Wednesday morning. With this cloud cover, there will be just enough moisture for a very isolated shower or two. Winds behind this morning’s front will turn more to the northeast, resulting in temperatures in the low to mid 80s. All in all, a very similar forecast to Tuesday. However, guidance does show a slight increase in instability and moisture by this afternoon, which could lead to a very isolated afternoon/evening shower.

Tonight’s “Buck Moon”:

Fortunately for us, any cloud cover that is with us today will clear out as we head into tonight. This will give the Stateline the perfect opportunity to view the largest and brightest full moon of the year, also known as the “Buck Supermoon”. Officially, the moon becomes full at 1:38PM CDT, and will rise above the horizon at 9:08PM. Temperatures overnight fall into the upper 50s, landing roughly 5° to 7° below mid-July standards.

Active Weekend Ahead:

More sunshine can be expected during the day on Thursday, with highs peaking in the lower 80s for the third straight day. It’s not until late Thursday night and early Friday morning that changes in our weather pattern begin to move in. As the ridge our west strengthens, the jet stream looks to soar even further to the north by the weekend.

This would place the Stateline in the perfect position to receive any storm systems that ride over the ridge. Winds by the end of the work week look to turn more to the south and southeast, allowing moisture to increase. Skies as of a result will turn mostly cloudy to overcast by Friday morning, with a round of showers quick to follow.

Another “ridge-rider” arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning, allowing storm chances to continue in a scattered fashion. Too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue. However, it’s always a good idea to have a plan and be weather ready. Our focus as we head into next week will turn from this week’s storm chances to an increase in heat. Temperatures look to climb closer to 90-degree mark both Monday and Tuesday!