Conditions Dry Out Following Monday’s Much Needed Rainfall

Much Needed Rainfall:

While the Stateline was sparred from the threat for severe weather, yesterday’s much needed rainfall was welcomed with open arms. Considering the fact that our last significant rainfall occurred back on April 10th and April 11th, it was long overdue. Especially now that local farmers are getting their fields in tip-top shape for the upcoming growing season. Looking ahead, you won’t need the rain gear all that much as yesterday’s cold front marked the beginning of drier and cooler stretch of weather.

Conditions Dry Out:

First of all, may the 4th be with you. If you’re a Star Wars fan like yours truly, you’ll get the reference. If your alarm is set to go off early, we’re waking up to a cooler start thanks to Monday’s cold front. Temps to kick off our Tuesday dropped in the upper 40s and low 50s, a good 5° to 15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. I’d make sure to have a jacket on before leaving, as this cooler start is a sign for things to come for the rest of our Tuesday. Remember when we were feeling very summer-like this past weekend with highs in the upper 80s? Well, yesterday’s cold frontal passage will end up knocking our high temperatures down by 25° to 30°, with highs topping out in the low 60s. While much of the day features a mostly cloudy sky, clouds look to slowly clear out as we roll into the evening hours.

Cooler Pattern Stays Put:

60s look to be the name of the game for the rest of the work week. Thanks to a stubborn spiraling upper-level low sitting over the lower Hudson Bay, any ridging in the atmosphere will be trapped to our west over the Rocky Mountains. What does this entail? Cooler-than-average temperatures stick around with no 70s and 80 in sight. The combination of the low’s position, along with the big dip in the jet stream will keep high temperatures in the low 60s for the rest of the work week. Weather-wise, we have a couple of light rain chances to keep an eye on. Guidance shows the potential for a few light showers early in the day on Thursday, with our best chances holding off until late Saturday.