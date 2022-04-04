Active Start To April:

“Third winter” and spring have been flipping back and forth to begin the month of April. A good chunk of the Stateline wound up with 2″ to 5″ of snow on Saturday, but quickly saw it melt due to yesterday’s sunshine and last night’s rain chances. As of 5AM this morning, regional rainfall totals range from a .25″ to 5″. Although there will be dry hours to follow, we’re tracking a couple of more rain chances that look to last into Friday.

Conditions Dry Out:

Cloudy skies do linger during the morning hours, with a few sprinkles or light rain showers sticking around through mid to late morning. As drier air filters in on the backside of today’s storm system, clouds are expected to break apart by this afternoon. This will result in some sunshine with temperatures climbing back into the low 50s. Our weather continues to remain dry though the night tonight and through much of the day Tuesday.

Temperatures to start the day tomorrow look to land in the low 30s, which is considered seasonable for the beginning of April. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will end up even warmer than today, with most in the mid to upper 50s. During the afternoon and evening hours, clouds will begin to fill back in as our next system dives into the Upper Midwest. This will bring another round of rain to the Stateline Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Unsettled Week Continues:

Following another wet night, the “dry slot” of the incoming low-pressure system looks to move over the area on Wednesday. Rain chances won’t be too far behind, as this low will very slow to eject eastward into the Great Lakes region. While forecast models were consistent on showing a “mostly rain” event during the Thursday and Friday time frame, cooler air swinging in may allow snow to mix in at times. It isn’t until the upcoming weekend that we see a decently sized break from this week’s active weather. Temperatures also look to warm over the weekend, climbing into the 50s Saturday and then into the 60s Sunday.