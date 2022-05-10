Windy, Hot Monday:

Yesterday sure was an unseasonably warm day across the area as highs soared into the low 80s. That quick warm-up wouldn’t have been possibly without the robust southeasterly wind that was around for much of the day. A glance at the almanac shows that most if not all of the local airports observed a peak wind gusts between 40-50 mph. While it won’t be as windy today, the warm breeze that lingers will result in the continuation of this hot and summer-like stretch.

Continued Hot & Humid:

Similar to Monday’s weather, sunshine will dominate our skies from start to finish. That, along with today’s organized southerly breeze will help temperatures soar into the upper 80s. With dew points once again sitting in the mid to upper 60s, expect this afternoon to be another muggy one.

To the north, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will spark up along a sinking frontal boundary, taking aim at the Stateline by the evening hours. The latest Day 1 severe outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows a Slight Risk (level 1 of 5) in place for a majority of central and southern Wisconsin, with a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) draping down into northern Illinois.

Locally, the main time frame for storms will be between 7PM to 1AM, with damaging straight-line winds being the biggest concern with any storm that is deemed severe. Once storms exit to our south and southeast, skies will eventually turn partly cloudy, making for a dry start to our Wednesday. Guidance keeps the boundary to our north across southern Wisconsin, allowing southerly winds to remain in place. As of a result, expect another warm start to the day with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s.

Record Warmth Ahead:

With a decent CAP or atmospheric lid in place, Wednesday looks to remain dry but hot. Under a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures quickly soar back into the upper 80s. While our record highs look to remain safe today and tomorrow, that can’t be said for Thursday’s record high.

Currently, our forecast high stands at 90°. Now, if that were to verify, that would break the record high for May 12th of 87° set back in 2011. As far as any chance for precipitation is concerned, chances remain isolated until late Friday. Over the weekend, a strong cold front is expected to pass through, allowing a much cooler air-mass to settle in for Saturday, Sunday, and even into next week. Highs look to go from the lower 90s on Thursday, to the upper 80s on Friday, to 70s for Saturday and Sunday.