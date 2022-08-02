Continued Warming:

The warming trend that commenced yesterday is set to not only carry on into our Tuesday, but also into the middle of the work week. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to just fall short of the 90-degree mark under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

With that being said, it will feel like the lower 90s thanks to the rise in our humidity levels. Take today’s numbers and bump them up by a few degrees and you get Wednesday’s forecast. High temperatures for most will peak in the lower 90s, with heat indices approaching or even surpassing the 100° mark.

So far, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for areas to the south and west of the Stateline. But if anything does change, we’ll have the latest. With that being said, do what you need to do to stay cool the next few days!

Storm Chances Wednesday:

Along with the heat Wednesday comes a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) southward, excluding our areas to the north and west of Freeport.

Still, biggest concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorm will be damaging straight-line winds and heavy rainfall. Conditions following Thursday morning’s frontal passage simmer down, with sunshine featured both Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will fall to the mid 80s before jumping back towards the 90-degree mark Saturday.