Continued Warmth:

Like Father’s Day, Juneteenth featured plenty of sun with temperatures in the upper 80s. Expect more of the same today, with winds blowing out of the east-northeast this afternoon. Dew point temperatures remain low, resulting in comfortable humidity.

However, that in combination with today’s breeze will elevate the fire risk for some. To avoid spreading fires, please limit or postpone any outdoor burning during the day. But if you have plans to be outdoors, make sure to have the sunscreen with you as the UV index sits at a 9 of 11. It will only take 30 minutes for signs of sunburn to show if precautions aren’t taken!

First Day of Summer:

More sunshine is in the works for the first day of summer. But expect a few fair-weather cumulus clouds to pop-up by the afternoon. Those with lung/heart issues, young children, older adults, and who exercise frequently may have to limit time outdoors as the air quality is expected to worsen. Mainly due to ozone and a bit of wildfire smoke drifting into our atmosphere. Highs will once again fall short of the 90° mark by a degree or two.

Staying Warm & Dry:

The upper-level ridge will continue its dominance into the second half of the work week. Thursday and Friday are expected to remain dry, with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s. Ahead of our next cold front, winds will turn more out of the south and southwest for Saturday, resulting in what will likely be our next 90-degree day.

It seems that the ridging aloft will continue to keep a grip on our atmosphere into the weekend, leaving Saturday mainly dry. However, models do show a low drifting to our north, sliding it’s associated cold front through sometime Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms with it.

As of this moment in time, the details about how much rainfall we can expect is uncertain. But I’m sure we will welcome any rain with open arms, considering this June is sitting 6th for driest on record with a whopping rainfall total of 0.37″. Fingers crossed!