Cool and breezy today; warm up on the way

Temperatures today got up into the 20s, but it definitely felt much colder than that due to the gusty South wind we were dealing with throughout the day. Normally a South wind is associated with warmer winds due to the warmth and moisture typically found to the South. In the case of today, there was a fresh snowpack across Central Illinois that caused much colder temperatures to be transported to the Stateline by that South wind.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will reach down to 15 degrees, but they will warm up throughout the night from about 10PM on. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the night as well.

Tomorrow, a lot more cloud cover continues to remain in place, while temperatures warm into the 30s. There will be a much lighter Southwest wind, so wind chills will be much better during the afternoon tomorrow than they were today.

Tomorrow evening, a cold front will pass, bringing a slight chance for some snow flurries between 6PM and Midnight.

Beyond the cold front, skies will clear out and temperatures turn much colder. Temperatures get back down near single digits, with a very gusty Northwest wind bringing wind chills below zero once again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Looking beyond the next few days, temperatures will gradually warm besides the quick cool down for Monday. The jet stream will develop a ridge into Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures into the upper 30s and near 40.

The 7-Day forecast reflects this warm up for the middle of the week, showing above average temperatures for Tuesday into the weekend.

To watch the full forecast, click the video below from the 9PM newscast: