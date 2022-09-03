Rain showers moved through the Stateline throughout the day today, with some heavier downpours within a few thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts did not add up to much at the observation sites, with only Monroe and Dekalb recording more than 0.1″.

However, radar estimates tagged a few locations including just North of Rockford that picked up close to 3″ of rain. This goes to show how hit-or-miss thunderstorms can be.

Overnight, we will hold onto another small chance for another spotty shower or two, mainly early in the overnight hours. Temperatures fall to the low 60s behind the cold front from earlier today.

Tomorrow, temperatures remain cooler behind that front, only topping out in the upper 70s with a bit more cloud cover as well. Rain showers look to remain a bit further to the South, mainly across Central Illinois.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking rain-free, and also much cooler. Temperatures Monday start out cool, but will eventually top out in the upper 70s, with a bit more sunshine compared to Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure looks to develop just to our West, which will bring our temperatures up over the course of this next week. Eventually that ridge breaks down with a system working across Canada. This will eventually bring a cold front our way for the weekend.

The temperatures gradually increases through the week, reaching the mid 80s by the weekend. Temperatures look to remain a bit above average through the week as well. Our next cold front looks to come in next weekend.

The trend of above normal temperatures looks to hang around a bit longer, at least into the middle of the month, per the Climate Prediction Center Outlook showing the next 8-14 days.

The 7-Day Forecast looks a bit cool through the rest of the holiday weekend, but another slight chance for rain comes Tuesday as temperatures gradually warm through the rest of the week. Our next weather system comes next weekend.