Temperatures reached the 70-degree mark in the Stateline once again Saturday afternoon but were still a touch cooler than the day before. Rain steered clear however, another change from yesterday’s heavy rainfall in Rockford. Cooler air begins to settle tonight, but temperatures do not fall far, only to the mid-50s. Scattered rain showers and even a few storms are possible, mainly after 2AM.

Steadier showers move in by the early morning hours tomorrow, as temperatures hold steady in the mid and upper 50s throughout the night and day tomorrow.

Mother’s Day looks to be a bit of a gloomy one, with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 50s. Rain showers will persist on and off throughout the day, with higher coverage early in the day. Skies will be overcast, with sunshine returning Monday.

By the afternoon, showers will become a bit more intermittent, but winds will begin to pick up as well, gusting to around 30 mph during the afternoon.

The sunshine comes out as early as Monday, warming us back into the 70s for the rest of the week. A “backdoor cold front” slides through Tuesday night, bringing a small chance of a shower and cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Higher chances for rain return toward the end of the week when our next weather system rolls through.