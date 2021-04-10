Cool and Rainy Saturday Will Carry on Into Sunday

After a rainy and cooler Saturday in the Stateline, the weekend looks to wrap up in a similar fashion.

On Saturday, a strong system of low pressure made its way into southwest Illinois and began dropping rain from its northern flank onto the Stateline around the mid-morning. Through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, widespread showers continued to fall. Though no thunderstorms ever fired up, several pockets of heavier rain made their way through the area, although most of Saturday’s rainfall was on the light to moderate side. Despite the lighter nature of most of the rainfall, the event dropped an average of half an inch to an inch of rainfall across the area with a significant outlier being the southwestern portion of the Stateline where over two inches of rainfall was recorded in Sterling as of 9:00PM.

Rain continues to fall at the time of publication late Saturday evening, though coverage has broken up a bit to a more scattered nature. As this storm system, centered over central Illinois, propagates northeastward, scattered showers are expected to continue as rain wraps around the storm’s low pressure center. Rain will last through Saturday night and through much of Sunday as well. No thunderstorms are expected but scattered showers could last as late as Sunday evening. High resolution models are suggesting that an additional half an inch or more of rain could fall from Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Temperatures on Saturday didn’t exceed the lower to middle 50’s with Rockford reaching a high of 56°. The overcast skies and moist air are keeping temperatures rather steady through the evening with most of the area still in the lower to middle 50’s through 10:00PM. Eventually, temperatures should drop into the upper 40’s. Dewpoint temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and a relaxing north-northeasterly wind will promote the formation of some patchy fog overnight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to, once again, top off in the lower to middle 50’s. After climbing into the upper 50’s on Monday with a good chance for a few more isolated showers, the middle of the week looks to be dry and a bit cooler.