Winds were quite strong Thursday as a weak storm system approached the Stateline. In the end, most of our airports registered a peak gust between 30-35 mph.

Thankfully, winds won’t be as strong today. However, they will pack a bit of a chill with them, leaving highs in the upper 40s.

Skies start out mostly sunny, with clouds increasing into the afternoon! Today’s cloud cover doesn’t look to stick around for long as skies gradually clear this evening.

This will leave skies mostly clear tonight, resulting in a rather chilly start to Veterans Day. Expect lows to be in the upper 20s by sunrise. In a similar fashion to today, Veterans Day starts out with plenty of sun, with clouds building in during the afternoon.

Now despite the additional cloud cover, a wind shift to the south-southeast will bring highs up a few degrees, landing near 50°. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible into early Sunday. However, the expectation is for conditions to dry out as Sunday progresses.

At the same time, winds will become rather breezy out of the southwest, allowing the temperature climb to continue. Expect highs to peak in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon!