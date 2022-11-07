Cool Start to the Week:

Following what was a rather blustery and active start to the weekend, Sunday featured somewhat of an improvement in the weather department. Most of the day was spent under sun-filled skies with high peaking near the 60° mark. Monday features just as much sun. However, we’ll end up a little cooler thanks to a chilly light wind out of the north and northeast. But that doesn’t compare to the cold air arrives as we hop into the weekend.

Late-Week Cold:

Forecast models showcase another potent storm system sliding across the Midwest during the second half of the work week. One that will help spread the coldest air of the season thus far across much of the lower 48. With southwest flow remaining rather strong ahead of this upcoming storm system, expect highs Thursday to peak in the low 70s.

If that were to verify, that would mark the 4th time the Rockford International Airport has hit the 70° mark this month. With that being said, this won’t be the most 70° days we’ve seen in November as that title is held by 2020 with 8 total 70° days. The associated cold front doesn’t look to pass through until Friday morning. But once it’s through, the cold air-mass that filters in behind it will make it feel more WINTER-like. Yup…. I said it.

Cold Weekend:

The coldest air with this upcoming shot looks to settle over northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Saturday. As of a result, highs will struggle to climb out of the lower 30s, making it feel more like we’re in the first half of December. In fact, if Saturday’s forecast high of 35° we’re to verify, that would land us roughly 34° to 38° cooler than high temperatures on Thursday.

Despite plenty of sunshine being featured over the weekend, it does look like this winter-like chill extends into the second half of the weekend. Highs Sunday will also struggle to make it out of the low 30s. Along with the cooler days come cold nights as overnight lows Friday night fall into the mid to upper 20s, then down into the low 20s Saturday night. Unfortunately, it looks like this chill is here to stay as long range outlooks project a below normal temperature regime that lasts into the middle of the month.