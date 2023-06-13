Rather Cool Stretch:

Sunday’s backdoor cold front/low-pressure combo has left us under quite the cool spell as we enter the middle of June. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday came in 5°-10° below average. We even managed to break our daily record low for June 12th with Rockford falling to a chilly 41-degrees. With low pressure slowly spinning to our east, this cooler stretch will continue for at least one more day. Along for the ride, our next shot at some rain!

Tuesday’s Showers:

Tuesday will be relatively similar to how this past Sunday panned out. Thick cloud cover, a chilly northwest breeze, and passing showers will keep temperatures unseasonably chilly, with most failing to eclipse the 70-degree mark.

For the most part, areas along and east of I-39 will have the best shot at seeing a more widespread light rainfall. Even if you live west of the interstate, a few hit-or-miss showers can be expected. So I still would plan on packing the umbrella just to be on the safe side. A few showers may linger into the early portions of tonight. However, as this low pressure system pulls away, conditions are expected to slow dry out into Wednesday. Temperature-wise, expect lows to fall into the low 50s come sunrise.

Back to the 80s:

High pressure settles in behind the departing low, resulting in a more sunshine for Wednesday. This will also give temperatures a lot more room to climb, with most landing on either side of the 80° mark.

A bit more cloud cover is in the works for Thursday thanks to a backdoor cold front sliding into the region from the north. One or two of these clouds may utilize the environment that tags along with the front, resulting in a slight chance for a storm late in the afternoon or evening. Otherwise, expect another warm afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Despite a wind shift to the northeast Friday, highs will still be able to peak in the low 80s under plenty of sun.