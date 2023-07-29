It was a much calmer day Saturday in the Stateline after a stormy Friday night. Temperatures only reached the mid-80s at the most, nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday in some spots. The humidity was also much less, with dew points down in the 60s.

We continue to clear out some of the humidity tonight as temperatures fall low 60s. There is a small chance for an isolated sprinkle or two early on, but skies will continue to clear toward the morning tomorrow.

We will see another sunny afternoon tomorrow with high temperatures only reaching the low 80s this time around. Humidity continues to decline, with dew points only reaching the upper 50s tomorrow.

The cooler pattern sticks around for a few more days as well. High temperatures will remain below normal through Monday before returning close to the normal 84° by the middle of the week. Even our warmest temperature this coming week will not reach the 90-degree mark, something we saw 3 days in a row last Wednesday through Friday.

The cooler pattern may also continue into the second week of August as well. The long-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is favoring below normal temperatures between the 6th and 12th of August. While we may not see cool temperatures that whole time, the pattern is suggesting the overall period of time may be cooler than normal.

The cooler weather also keeps us free from rain for a couple days as high pressure moves through the area. Rain chances return by late Tuesday and may continue through Thursday.