Cooler, but Dry, this Weekend

Regional high temperatures for Friday, May 29

On Friday, temperatures across the Stateline were cooler than they have been in a week. In fact, it was the first time since the 22nd that temperatures were colder than the daily normal in Rockford. This was the result of cool northwesterly winds chasing a cold front stretching across the Ohio Valley. These northerly winds will persist over the next couple of days resulting in a cooler, but dry, weekend ahead.

Simulated mean sea level pressure (contour), surface dewpoint temperature (color fill), and surface wind direction for Sunday, May 31 at 12AM CDT from the North American Mesoscale, or NAM, model

As of Friday evening, a developing high pressure system is strengthening over southern Saskatchewan. This system will dip south into the Dakotas early Saturday, quickly intensifying between now and then. Winds diverging from the anticyclone will bring northwesterly winds into the Stateline through most of Saturday. This dry air advection also keeps low and mid-level dewpoints on the low side resulting in plenty of sunshine. This sunshine will provide lots of diabatic heating and help even out some of the cool air being pulled into the Stateline hopefully keeping temperatures in the lower 70’s for Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday, the system is forecast to be right overhead meaning Sunday is expected to be even sunnier. All the while, rain chances are minimal through the weekend. The next good chance for rain comes Monday, particularly later in the day, when temperatures are forecast to warm a few degrees before shooting back up into the 80’s on Tuesday.