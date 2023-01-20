Lack of Snowfall:

You would think with this week’s rather active weather pattern that mother nature would at least slide in at least 1″ of snow of more right? Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Yes, we did have snow mix in on Wednesday and even a few flurries and light snow showers come through overnight. But all that amounted to at the Rockford Airport was a TRACE.

Yep, that’s it. This means the streak which involves the amount of days since our last 1″ or more snow total inches closer to a month. This also places our snowfall deficit over the foot mark. So we have a lot, and I mean A LOT of catching up to do.

Cooler Friday:

On my way in this morning, I did notice that snow was sticking to the roads. If you plan to travel during the morning commute, use extra caution because there may be a few slick spots. Any chance for snow comes to an end by mid-morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky.

The combination of today’s cloud cover and rather chilly northwesterly breeze will bring our high temperatures down a few degrees, landing most in the lower 30s. While there may be a few breaks in our cloud cover this evening, skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low 20s.

Weekend Snow Chance:

Cloud cover hangs around for a most if not all of our Saturday. Despite a wind shift to the southwest, high temperatures will peak near the 32-degree mark. By Saturday evening, light snow chances will once again enter the picture as a weak storm system passes to our south.

Forecast models have been consistent when it comes to snow accumulations, landing most in the .5″ to 1.5″ range. If you plan to be on the roads Sunday morning, slick spots will be a possibility. A ridge of high pressure then slides in behind our weekend snow-maker, resulting in a quiet start to the work week next week.

However, another and yet stronger system is shown sliding across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes during the late Tuesday-early Thursday time frame. This event would bring N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin another chance for light snow. With that being said, there is still plenty of time for the forecast to change. But it will be something to monitor over the next few days.