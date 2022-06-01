Meteorological Summer:

Some clearing took place ahead of yesterday’s storm activity, allowing highs to climb into the low to mid 80s to close out May. With that being said, I’d like to welcome you all to meteorological summer! This includes the months June, July and August, and it’s during this stretch where we see our average highs peak around 84°, with June averaging the most rain of this three month period.

However, thanks to the cold front that came through overnight, temperatures for the first few days of June look to trend cooler-than-average.

Cooler, Less Humid:

Dry air filtering in behind last night’s frontal passage will result in mixed sunshine for our Wednesday. With winds being out of the northwest, expect highs to peak in the low 70s. Along with the comfortable temperatures comes comfortable humidity levels as our dew points look to sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s for much of the day.

All in all, a perfect start to the month of June and meteorological summer! Conditions remain quiet during the evening commute, with clouds increasing into the overnight hours. This is all because of a weak disturbance that pivots into the region from the Upper Midwest. All this will bring is a the chance for a passing shower or two overnight, with clouds decreasing into Thursday. Once tonight’s chances conclude, we won’t have to worry about rain chances again until late in the weekend.

Remaining Cool:

An area of high pressure over the central plains will keep our weather under control for the remainder of the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine for both Thursday and Friday with temperatures climbing in the mid to upper 70s. In fact, highs in the 70s will be the name of the game through the upcoming weekend and into the start of next week. As I mentioned, rain chances return, especially during the Sunday-Monday time frame where a few showers and storms will be possible. With that being said, it doesn’t look like any of these days will be a washout at this point in the forecast.