100-Degree Day Stats:

Welp, it FINALLY happened folks. For the first time in almost 10 years (3,262 days to be exact), the mercury at the Rockford International Airport touched the 100-degree mark. Not only did we manage to snap what looked to be an everlasting streak, but we also tied the 34-year-old record high set back in 1988.

Now, relief is quick to follow. The same cold front that brought a line of showers and storms Tuesday evening is expected to also bring down our daily highs for the remainder of the week.

Cooler, Less Humid:

With high pressure sliding over the Stateline, sun-filled skies are expected the next two days, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Which sounds warm… However, a northwesterly to northeasterly wind will blow, allowing for drier, much more comfortable humidity levels.

So, that A/C unit that has been putting in the work over the last couple of days can finally take a rest. Also, it’ll still be perfect weather for those that want to take a dip in the pool. Overnight lows will also fall to a more comfortable range, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s tonight to the upper 60s Friday night.

Another cold front is slated to slide through overnight Saturday into Sunday, bringing an even cooler round of air for early next week. I mean, we’re talking highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Now, that’s more my speed! Unfortunately, the potential for a healthy, soaking rainfall remains low over the next 7 days as multiple areas of high pressure remain in control.