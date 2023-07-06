Cooling Off A Bit:

Dew points are still dropping following Wednesday’s frontal passage, hence why it will feel a bit muggy when you step out this morning. By this afternoon however, humidity levels should become a bit more comfortable as dew points fall into the low to mid 50s. Mixed sun can be expected from start to finish, with highs reaching the low 80s. An area of high pressure aims to sliding in overnight, keeping our weather quiet into Friday.

Few Showers Late:

Friday kicks off with plenty of sunshine, with clouds building up ahead of the evening commute. This is all in response to our next storm system which models bring in from the central plains. There will be enough moisture with it to bring the chance for a few widely scattered showers, possibly an isolated t-storm or two into Friday night.

Severe-wise, the potential as of this morning is very low. However, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal Risk, mainly for wind and hail.

Clouds, and even a few light showers hang tight for the early stages of Saturday. By the afternoon, some clearing should occur, resulting in a mix of clouds and sunshine. In a similar fashion to today and Friday, highs will peak in the low 80s.

Both our temperatures and humidity levels will climb into the start of next week, which will also set the stage for an active weather pattern. Forecast models do show a cold front sinking down from the north, stalling somewhere in northern Illinois. The position of said frontal boundary will have a big impact on not only our temperatures, but also our storm chances. Especially during the Tuesday to Wednesday time frame.